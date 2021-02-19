Health system financial results for Q4
The health systems listed below recently released financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Note: This webpage will be updated as more health systems release their financial results.
|Health system
|Revenue
|Operating income
|Net income
|CommonSpirit
|$8.3 billion
|$363 million
|$1.9 billion
|Community Health Systems
|$3.1 billion
|$435 million
|$311 million
|Prisma Health
|$1.3 billion
|$27.2 million
|$233.2 million
|Ballad Health
|$485.6 million
|-$49.2 million
|$45.9 million
|Allina Health
|$1.2 billion
|$67.6 million
|$234.8 million
|Tenet Healthcare
|$4.92 billion
|$920 million
|$414 million
|Mass General Brigham
|$3.8 billion
|$129.6 million
|$1.1 billion
