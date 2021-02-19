Health system financial results for Q4

Ayla Ellison and Alia Paavola - Print  | 

The health systems listed below recently released financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31. 

Note: This webpage will be updated as more health systems release their financial results. 

Health system Revenue Operating income Net income
CommonSpirit $8.3 billion $363 million $1.9 billion
Community Health Systems $3.1 billion $435 million $311 million
Prisma Health $1.3 billion $27.2 million $233.2 million
Ballad Health $485.6 million -$49.2 million $45.9 million
Allina Health $1.2 billion $67.6 million $234.8 million
Tenet Healthcare $4.92 billion $920 million $414 million
Mass General Brigham $3.8 billion  $129.6 million $1.1 billion 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars