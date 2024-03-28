HCA provided $3.7B in 2023 charity care

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare provided around $3.7 billion in charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care in 2023, according to its annual impact report.

Here are seven findings from the report:

1. HCA provided around $37.5 million through its tuition assistance program in 2023.

2. HCA has invested more than $300 million to support nurse training and education through the opening of HCA Healthcare Centers for Clinical Advancements and the expansion of Louisville, Ky.-based Galen College of Nursing.

3. HCA's Hope Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit run by and for employees, has surpassed $100 million in grants to aid more than 53,000 families since it was founded in 2005. More than $11.4 million in assistance was given to over 3,800 HCA employees in 2023.

4. HCA and the HCA Healthcare Foundation donated more than $43 million to community organizations across the U.S.

5. HCA employees clocked more than 180,000 hours of volunteering and $16.9 million in donations, which HCA matched.

6. HCA's Middle Tennessee and Healthier Tomorrow funds invested more than $12.2 million through grants to 234 agencies and nonprofit organizations.

7. HCA gifted $620,000 to the University of California, Riverside to support scholarships for five students enrolled in the UCR School of Medicine. The gift is part of a $10 million investment partnership over three years with historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions. HCA has now dedicated around $7.42 million toward the commitment.