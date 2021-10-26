HCA, Encompass to close Kansas rehabilitation hospital

Wichita, Kan.-based Wesley Rehabilitation Hospital is slated to close in March 2022, the Wichita Eagle reported Oct. 26.

The rehabilitation hospital is an affiliate of Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

"Encompass Health and our operational partner HCA have made the difficult decision to close Wesley Rehabilitation Hospital in Wichita," Susan Hart, CEO of Wesley Rehabilitation Hospital, told the Eagle in a statement. "The hospital remains dedicated to providing high-quality care to patients in Wichita and surrounding communities until the planned closing date next year."

Ms. Hart told the Eagle that she expects more details about the closure to be released soon.