Georgia regional hospital debuts patient billing solution

Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie, Ga., is offering a financial tool that allows patients to prequalify for credit to pay their medical bills from their mobile devices via Ameris Bank and iVita Financial.

The all-digital payment financing tool aims to offer patients flexible bill payment options and improve collections for the hospital, according to Ameris and iVita.

Patients can prequalify for credit up to $8,000, and Colquitt Regional is paid directly when the patient is approved and discharged. Zero-interest payments with no late fees and flexible terms are available.

"For us, patient care is the top priority, and this solution not only allows us to focus more on patient health, but also helps ensure our patients experience financial wellness when they leave our facility," said Jim Matney, president and CEO of Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

