From -2.1% to -1.1%: Hospital margins begin to stabilize

Razor-thin margins are likely to be the norm for the foreseeable future as hospital finances begin to stabilize after three years of high variance, according to Kaufman Hall's latest "National Flash Hospital Report," based on data from more than 900 hospitals.

Here's how U.S. hospitals' median operating margins have changed from March 2022 to February 2023, according to Kaufman Hall:

March 2022: -2.1 percent

April 2022: - 2.4 percent

May 2022: -1.9 percent

June 2022: -0.7 percent

July 2022: -1.1 percent

August 2022: - 0.6 percent

September 2022: -0.4 percent

October 2022: -0.6 percent

November 2022: -0.6 percent

December 2022: -0.6 percent

January 2023: -0.8 percent

February 2023: -1.1 percent