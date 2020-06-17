Florida AG drops investigation into hospital charging $150 for COVID-19 tests

The Florida attorney general's office has closed an investigation into Larkin Community Hospital in Hialeah, Fla., over the amount it is charging for COVID-19 tests, according to the Miami Herald.

The Florida attorney general launched the investigation in late March at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said the $150 fee the for-profit hospital is charging for COVID-19 tests was not acceptable. "The president has made clear … the tests are free," the governor said during a news conference in March.

The attorney general's office closed the investigation after concluding that the hospital publicly announced the price it was charging for COVID-19 tests.

"Based on our office's in-depth review of the facts, including a specific analysis of their processes, disclosures and costs, it appears that no violation of state or federal law has occurred and no further action is required by our office at this time," a spokesperson for the attorney general's office said in a statement to the Miami Herald.

Read the full report here.



