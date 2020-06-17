7 health systems report $1B+ losses in Q1

Health systems across the U.S. saw revenue decline, expenses rise and investment gains dwindle in the first quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the three months ended March 31, some of the biggest nonprofit health systems in the U.S. reported losses. Below are seven health systems that reported net losses of $1 billion or more.

Ascension (St. Louis)

Revenue: $6.1 billion

Operating loss: $429.4 million

Net loss: $2.7 billion

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

Revenue: $7.8 billion

Operating loss: $145 million

Net loss: $1.4 billion

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Revenue: $22.6 billion

Operating income: $1.3 billion

Net loss: $1.1 billion

Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Revenue: $6.3 billion

Operating loss: $276 million

Net loss: $1.1 billion

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

Revenue: $3.2 billion

Operating loss: $236 million

Net loss: $1.1 billion

Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee)

Revenue: $3.1 billion

Operating loss: $85.6 million

Net loss: $1.3 billion

Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

Revenue: $2.3 billion

Operating income: $115 million

Net loss: $1 billion

