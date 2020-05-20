Intermountain's revenue tops $2.3B in Q1

Intermountain Healthcare saw its revenues increase in the first quarter of this year, but the Salt Lake City-based health system's operating income declined year over year, according to recently released unaudited financial documents.

For the three months ended March 31, Intermountain reported revenues of $2.33 billion. That's up nearly 12 percent from $2.08 billion in the same period last year. Patient services revenue declined year over year, while premiums and capitation climbed more than 29 percent.

Intermountain's expenses totaled $2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020, up 18 percent from the same period a year earlier. Expenses increased across all categories, including supplies and employee compensation and benefits.

Intermountain ended the first quarter of this year with operating income of $115 million, down from $193 million a year earlier. After incorporating nonoperating income, including $1.1 billion in investment losses, the health system posted a net loss of $1 billion in the first quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2019, Intermountain reported net income of $591 million.

