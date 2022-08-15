Few cancer centers comply with price transparency law, analysis finds

Out of 63 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in the U.S., only one-third are fully compliant with federal price transparency rules, according to an Aug. 10 analysis published in JAMA Surgery.

The federal rule took effect Jan. 1, 2021, and requires hospitals to disclose five types of standard charges for all services in a consumer-friendly display. In August 2021, 42 of the 63 cancer hospitals provided some information on negotiated rates, while only 20 of the 63 were fully compliant.

The analysis noted that compliance will likely increase over time as the federal government enforces the mandate.

Cancer patient care is one of the largest segments of healthcare spending in the U.S., estimated at approximately $208.9 billion annually.