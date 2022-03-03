FEMA funding for COVID-19 extended through July 1

President Joe Biden extended the deadline to July 1 for 100 percent federal reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program for COVID-19 costs, according to a March 1 White House memorandum.

The initial deadline was April 1. The extension permits FEMA to give 100 percent of funding for COVID-19 costs incurred by organizations, including opening and operating facilities, COVID-19 medical care, vaccinations and testing, according to a FEMA advisory.

FEMA can also give 100 percent of the federal funding to the National Guard for COVID-19 efforts.

After July 1, the federal cost share will transition to 90 percent instead of the statutory minimum 75 percent federal cost share.