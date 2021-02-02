FAH urges Congress to inject $32B into Provider Relief Fund

The Federation of American Hospitals is urging Congress to inject $32 billion into the Provider Relief Fund in the next COVID-19 relief package.

The letter from the trade association comes as COVID-19 relief talks heat up in Congress.

The $32 billion would be added to the $175 billion already allocated to the Provider Relief Fund.

The FAH is asking for the allocations of the extra funds to go to rural providers or hospitals experiencing "overwhelming COVID-19 caseloads."

"Hospitals and other providers have been absorbing coronavirus-related expenses and losses far greater than the [Provider Relief Fund] distributions," the letter reads. "Those losses will continue to mount well into 2021 as patient caseloads and hospitalizations have reached new peaks."

In addition to asking for more funding, the FAH is asking Congress to extend the moratorium on Medicare payment sequester cuts through the public health emergency and maintain access to health insurance coverage, among other items.

Access the full letter here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Sutter Health cuts 200 jobs

'Birthday rule' leaves parents with $270K hospital bill

Yale New Haven selects partner to improve patient financial experience

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.