10 GOP senators propose $618B COVID-19 stimulus package

Ten Republican senators have asked to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss their proposal for a $618 billion COVID-19 stimulus package.

President Biden is slated to meet with them this week, according to the White House. Details of their plan are expected to be released this week, but they outlined a few of them to the president in a Jan. 31 letter:

1. The 10 senators, led by Susan Collins of Maine, said the proposal includes many of President Biden's priorities but is a compromise to the $1.9 trillion relief package he outlined Jan. 14.

2. The proposal includes $160 billion for vaccine distribution and development, coronavirus testing and the production of personal protective equipment.

3. The plan also includes $4 billion to improve behavioral health and substance abuse services across the U.S., mirroring the president's plan.

4. The proposal calls for a new round of stimulus payments to Americans who make less than $50,000 per year, according to Business Insider. The amount would be cut to $1,000, down from $1,400 under the president's plan.

5. The proposal includes extending federal unemployment benefits, funding nutrition assistance and a new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

6. In addition to Ms. Collins, the letter was signed by Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio; Mitt Romney of Utah; Todd Young of Indiana; Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; Bill Cassidy of Louisiana; Thom Tillis of North Carolina; Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia; Mike Rounds of South Dakota; and Jerry Moran of Kansas.

Access the full letter here.

