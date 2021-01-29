Sutter Health cuts 200 jobs

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health plans to cut 200 non-clinical positions as part of a restructuring process, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Sutter said that it has targeted 200 jobs to eliminate, but fewer people may be laid off because some will be redeployed to different departments.

The health system said the workforce reduction was made to align resources and become more efficient. Sutter also signaled that more cuts may occur this year.

"Our work will continue into 2021 as we look at ways to eliminate variation, align resources and become much more efficient with our indirect costs so we can best serve our patients and communities," Sutter Health told The Sacramento Bee. "This includes department restructures, as well as closing some programs or reducing certain services, particularly where patient demand has been declining."

Sutter also said it must make "difficult but important decisions" to address the financial challenges attributed to COVID-19 and recognize shifts in patient demands.

