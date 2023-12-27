Emory Healthcare hospital reveals $11M in improvements

Stonecrest, Ga.-based Emory Hillandale Hospital, part of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, has announced $11 million in expansion and renovation updates to its Stonecrest facility, according to a Dec. 21 press release.

The improvements come after Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closed in Fall 2022, leaving many patients without care. Following the closure, the DeKalb County (Ga.) board of commissioners approved $12 million in critical funding to provide support for those seeking healthcare.

An initial $1 million of the initial $12 million funds went toward a violence prevention program at Emory Hillandale. The additional $11 million helped add three treatment rooms to expand the emergency department, replacement of critical imaging equipment like a new CT scanner and X-ray machine, and the renovation of the hospital's intensive care unit, including 15 new rooms.

"This funding has enabled us to provide care to more members of the community, with greater efficiency and a continued focus on increasing patient satisfaction and better health outcomes overall," Jen Schuck, CEO of Emory Hillandale Hospital, Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute care, said in the release.