Distressed California hospital reports negative metrics as revenues under budget

Inpatient revenue may be as much as 21% under budget as El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center reported a number of metrics detailing pressure on the distressed system.

Inpatient revenue in July totaled $13.2 million as of July 31 compared with $18.5 million for the same period in 2022. Outpatient revenue was also lower than budgeted.

The system had 14.66 days' cash on hand as of July 31, down from 19.13 as of June 30.

Salaries and wages were slightly lower than the same period in 2022, down 9.5% to total $5 million.

El Centro was one of 17 California hospitals that received a zero-interest loan from the state in August, netting $28 million.





