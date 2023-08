17 distressed California hospitals get state-backed loans

California announced 17 recipients of the distressed hospital loan program, a program designed to keep struggling hospitals afloat through zero-interest loans.

The $300 million in loans were distributed to applicants that created a plan outlining how the loan would help them return to financial stability.

The 17 hospitals and the amount they were awarded:





Beverly Community Hospital (Montebello): $5 million



Chinese Hospital (San Francisco): $10.35 million



Dameron Hospital Association (Stockton): $29 million



El Centro Regional Medical Center: $28 million



St. Rose Hospital (Hayward): $17.65 million



Hazel Hawkins Memorial (Hollister): $10 million



John C. Fremont Healthcare District (Mariposa): $9.35 million



Kaweah Delta Health Care District (Visalia): $20.75 million



Madera Community Hospital: $2 million



Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles): $14 million



Palo Verde Hospital (Blythe): $8.5 million



Pioneers Memorial Hospital District: $28 million



Ridgecrest Regional Hospital: $5.5 million



San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District: $9.8 million



Sonoma Valley Hospital: $3.1 million



TriCity Medical Center (Oceanside): $33.2 million



Watsonville Community Hospital: $8.3 million





Editor's note: Madera will receive a $2 million bridge loan to cover operational costs while Adventist Health provides a turnaround plan for the hospital. When the plan is approved, Madera Community Hospital will be eligible for an additional $50 million loan.