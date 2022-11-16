Denver Health, city and county of Denver propose $70M operating agreement

Denver Health, alongside the city and county of Denver, have updated the health system's $70 million operating agreement with 35 changes to the original document, the Denver Gazette reported Nov. 15.

These changes include hiring an additional medical director, who will be jointly hired by Denver Health and the Denver Fire Department, and expanding medical training for first responders. Both changes are anticipated to reduce response times for emergencies within the city.

Denver Health paramedics will continue to lead the scene at emergency calls. Denver Fire will take over EMS training for its staff from Denver Health in the new protocol, and Denver Health will assist in the transition.

Denver's city council is not expected to conduct a final vote on the agreement until Nov. 28.