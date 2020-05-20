CVS Health to return $43M in COVID-19 relief funds

CVS Health is returning $43.3 million it received from the provider relief fund created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to Business Insider.

The company, which employs more than 10,000 nurses and provides healthcare services at its MinuteClinics, said it did not request the funds, which were meant to reimburse healthcare providers for expenses or lost revenues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have made the decision to return the funds and forgo participation in subsequent disbursements," CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo wrote in a May 19 letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "In doing so, we hope to help HHS provide additional support to other providers who are facing significant financial challenges as a result of the pandemic."

CVS Health received the funds from the first $30 billion of aid HHS sent out in April. HHS distributed the grants automatically based on historical Medicare fee-for-service reimbursements.

HHS confirmed that several healthcare providers have returned funds they received in April. Walmart said earlier this month that it returned $12.6 million in federal relief aid, and the owner of two closed hospitals is returning $3.5 million in grants.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Fortune 500: 40 healthcare companies make 2020 list

15 hospitals have closed this year — here's why

Mayo Clinic's operating income drops 88% in Q1

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.