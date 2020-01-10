Court combines hospital chain's 11 bankruptcy cases

Americore Health and its hospitals entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late December. The court combined the company's 11 separate bankruptcy cases into one joint filing on Jan. 9, according to the Beaver County Times.

Americore will save thousands of dollars by having the cases consolidated because it will not have to make duplicate filings in each case. Though the cases have been combined, a separate creditors list and claims register will be maintained for each Chapter 11 filing, according to the report.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Eastern Kentucky rejected Americore's creditors list Jan. 8 and gave the company 14 days to file updated paperwork. If Americore fails to update the creditors list and correct other deficiencies the court identified in paperwork filed, the case could be converted from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy or dismissed, according to the report.

