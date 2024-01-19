Commercial payer behavior in hospital group's crosshairs

American Hospital Association President Rick Pollack said one of the organization's top priorities for 2024 is holding commercial insurance companies accountable for their behavior, The Washington Post reported Jan. 17.

He told the Post that prior authorization requirements "create all sorts of problems, and it's not just about payments."

"It's also about the workforce, because when caregivers are forced to call the insurance company to get their prior approval for something that they've done so many times, it takes them away from the bedside," he told the news outlet. "It makes them frustrated, and it exacerbates the problems that contribute to burnout."