CMS updates 2021 guide for QPP advanced alternative payment models

CMS has updated its 2021 guide for providers participating in Quality Payment Program advanced alternative payment models.

The guide provides an overview of the quality payment program, the duration of the performance period and incentive payment overview.

The guide was updated to reflect the freezes to the current payment and patient count thresholds for clinicians to qualify for the 5 percent bonus in payment years 2023 and 2024.

The freezes were a result of the Consolidated Appropriations Act that was signed into law Dec. 27.

