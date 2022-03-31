CMS pitches hospice payment rule for 2023: 4 things to know

CMS has released its annual proposed payment update for hospices, which would raise payment rates in fiscal year 2023.

Four things to know:

1. On March 30, CMS proposed raising hospice payments by 2.7 percent, or $580 million, in fiscal year 2023.

2. CMS proposed capping annual hospice wage index adjustments to ensure payments don't decrease more than 5 percent from the year prior, regardless of the underlying reason for the decrease.

3. CMS is seeking comments from hospices on their health equity initiatives and a structural composite measure concept to inform future measure developments.



4. Read more about the fiscal year 2024 hospice payment proposed rule here.