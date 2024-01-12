Cleveland Clinic targets $15.8B revenue in 2024

Cleveland Clinic unveiled its 2024 financial targets Jan. 8 at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

The system is aiming for $15.8 billion in operating revenue this year, according to the presentation. It has also set a 2.7% target for operating income margin and a 7.7% EBIDA margin.

Cleveland Clinic is forecasting $14.4 billion in operating revenues in 2023, according to the presentation.

Officials are forecasting a 0.3% operating margin for the system in 2023 and a 1.7% operating margin for U.S. operations (which excludes London).

The system is expecting the cost of salaries and benefits to represent 58% of its revenue in 2023, up from 54% in 2019.

The presentation said the system's strategy involves transforming care, empowering caregivers, uplifting communities and sustainability.