Cleveland Clinic hospitals broken down by state, bed count

Cleveland Clinic opened Mentor Hospital in July, increasing the number of hospitals in the health system to 23.
The health system comprises more than 77,000 employees and 275 outpatient facilities, with footprints in Ohio, Florida and Las Vegas, as well as Toronto, Abu Dhabi and London, according to its website.
Here are Cleveland Clinic’s 23 hospitals broken down by staffed bed count:
Ohio
Cleveland Clinic: 1,290 beds
Fairview Hospital (Cleveland): 498 beds
Akron General Medical Center 485 beds
Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights): 462 beds
Mercy Hospital (Canton): 323 beds
Marymount Hospital (Marymount Hospital): 263 beds
Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland): 192 beds
Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital (Avon): 180 beds
South Pointe Hospital (Warrensville Heights): 172 beds
Euclid Hospital: 166 beds
Medina Hospital: 148 beds
Avon Hospital: 126 beds
Union Hospital: 96 beds
Mentor Hospital: 34 beds
Children's Rehabilitation Hospital 25: beds
Lodi Hospital: 20 beds
Florida
Indian River Hospital (Gifford): 275 beds
Weston Hospital: 258 beds
Martin North Hospital (Stuart): 244 beds
Tradition Hospital (Port St. Lucie): 177 beds
Martin South Hospital (Stuart): 100 beds
United Kingdom
London Hospital: 184 beds
Abu Dhabi
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi: 364 beds