Cleveland Clinic hospitals broken down by state, bed count

Cleveland Clinic opened Mentor Hospital in July, increasing the number of hospitals in the health system to 23.

The health system comprises more than 77,000 employees and 275 outpatient facilities, with footprints in Ohio, Florida and Las Vegas, as well as Toronto, Abu Dhabi and London, according to its website.

Here are Cleveland Clinic’s 23 hospitals broken down by staffed bed count:

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic: 1,290 beds

Fairview Hospital (Cleveland): 498 beds

Akron General Medical Center 485 beds

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights): 462 beds

Mercy Hospital (Canton): 323 beds

Marymount Hospital (Marymount Hospital): 263 beds

Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland): 192 beds

Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital (Avon): 180 beds

South Pointe Hospital (Warrensville Heights): 172 beds

Euclid Hospital: 166 beds

Medina Hospital: 148 beds

Avon Hospital: 126 beds

Union Hospital: 96 beds

Mentor Hospital: 34 beds

Children's Rehabilitation Hospital 25: beds

Lodi Hospital: 20 beds

Florida

Indian River Hospital (Gifford): 275 beds

Weston Hospital: 258 beds

Martin North Hospital (Stuart): 244 beds

Tradition Hospital (Port St. Lucie): 177 beds

Martin South Hospital (Stuart): 100 beds

United Kingdom

London Hospital: 184 beds

Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi: 364 beds