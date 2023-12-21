City council backs $130M state funding for New Jersey health system

Following Jersey City, N.J.-based CarePoint Health's call for $130 million in additional state funding, the health system has received "unanimous support" from Hoboken City Council regarding the resolution, according to a Dec. 21 release shared with Becker's.

To combat challenges like rising healthcare costs, escalating regional homelessness, uncompensated care demand, and to maintain optimal pace operations, the organization says it's in need of at least $100 million in state appropriations, along with a $30 million Governors Grant.

Additional FEMA funds to tackle inflated costs brought on due to COVID-19 patients are also part of the resolution demands.

"The uncertainty of our financial situation is indeed dire and we hope today's resolution as well as the outpouring of support we are seeing from residents throughout Hudson County to plead will be taken seriously," Justin Drew, CarePoint Health vice president of marketing and patient experience, said in the release.

The New Jersey Department of Health gave CarePoint $10 million in the 2023 budget. With just a few days left in the year, the health system's three safety-net hospitals have also not received any of the $700 million in the American Rescue Plan Act that was to be distributed to New Jersey hospitals by the end of 2023.

The health system hopes that the city council's resolution approval will get the attention of local legislators to help advocate for this type of funding, a spokesperson for CarePoint told Becker's. With already over 800 signatures, CarePoint also launched a petition drive to urge funding from state leaders.