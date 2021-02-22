CHS reports $1.6B in proceeds from selling 40 hospitals

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems announced a hospital divestiture plan in late 2017 and has almost completed its sell-off spree. Since 2018, the for-profit hospital operator has sold 40 hospitals., according to a Feb. 18 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commision.

The company recorded net proceeds of nearly $1.61 billion from the divestiture of the 40 hospitals, according to the SEC filing.

Below are the hospitals CHS has sold since 2018.

2021

1. Lea Regional Medical (Hobbs, N.M.)

2. Tennova Healthcare-Tullahoma (Tenn.)

3. Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville (Tenn.)

4. Northwest Mississippi Medical Center (Clarksdale)

2020

5. Berwick (Pa.) Hospital Center

6. Brownwood (Texas) regional Medical Center

7. Abilene (Texas) Regional Medical Center

8. San Angelo (Texas) Community Medical Center

9. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.)

10. Hill Regional Hospital (Hilssboro, Texas)

11. St. Cloud (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

12. Northern Louisiana Medical Center (Ruston)

13. Shands Live Oak (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

14. Shands Starke (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

15. Southside Regional Medical Center (Petersburg, Va.)

16. Southampton Memorial Hospital (Franklin, Va.)

17. Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center (Emporia, Va.)

2019

18. Bluefield (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center

19. Lake Wales (Fla.) Medical Center

20. Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center (Davenport)

21. College Station (Texas) Medical Center

22. Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon (Tenn.)

23. Chester (S.C.) Regional Medical Center

24. Carolinas Hospital System-Florence (S.C.)

25. Springs Memorial Hospital (Lancaster, S.C.)

26. Carolinas Hospital System-Marion (Mullins, S.C.)

27. Memorial Hospital of Salem County (Salem, N.J.)

28. Mary Black Health System-Spartanburg (S.C.)

29. Mary Black Health System-Gaffney (S.C.)

2018

30. Sparks Regional Medical Center (Fort Smith, Ark.)

31. Sparks Medical Center-Van Buren (Ark.)

32. AllianceHealth Deaconess (Oklahoma City)

33. Munroe Regional Medical Center (Ocala, Fla.)

34. Tennova Healthcare-Dyersburg (Tenn.) Regional

35. Tennova Healthcare-Regional Jackson (Tenn.)

36. Tennova Healthcare-Volunteer Martin (Tenn.)

37. Williamson (W.Va.) Memorial Hospital

38. Byrd Regional Medical Center (Leesville, La.)

39. Tennova Healthcare-Jamestown (Tenn.)

40. Bayfront Health Dade City (Fla.)

