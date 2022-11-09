Central Texas hospital group begins $53M expansion project, adds jobs

St. David's Round Rock (Texas) Medical Center has started construction on a $53.1 million expansion project that will add two additional floors with 34 beds and four more operating rooms. The project is part of an overall $953 million expansion plan by Austin-based St. David's HealthCare.

The new fifth floor at the Round Rock location north of Austin will include the 34-bed unit, while the fourth floor will be focused on future expansion needs. The expansion will also provide the hospital with more operating room space to grow surgical specialties including neurosurgery, advanced orthopedic and robotic services, the hospital said in a Nov. 8 news release.

Once construction is completed in 2023, the Round Rock location will have more than 200 beds and 11 operating rooms. The hospital aims to hire an additional 60 employees as a result of the new project.