Cedar partners with Providence-backed Tegria to improve patient financial experience

Patient engagement platform Cedar and Renton, Wash.-based Providence's health tech investment portfolio Tegria entered a strategic partnership Aug. 5 that will bring Cedar's financial engagement platform to Tegria customers and provide Tegria's revenue cycle management expertise to Cedar customers.

Cedar's patient financial engagement services offers tools for digital pre-visit registration, prepayment and post-visit billing processes. Tegria will provide Cedar clients with revenue cycle optimization, implementation support and outsourced patient contact center support.

The partnership's first initiative will be an organization-wide roll out of Cedar's post-visit patient engagement and payment platform at Providence.