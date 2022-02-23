Bundled-payment solution from Vanderbilt Health saves $400K in one year

In its first year, a bundled payment solution from Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health saved Metro Nashville Public Schools $400,000, according to a Feb. 17 news release.

MyHealth Bundles saved the public school system more than $250,000 in medical costs and $150,000 in out-of-pocket expenses, according to the release.

MyHealth Bundles offers employers in the region a value-based approach to managing some of the most common and costly health conditions. The bundled payment model provides each patient with a dedicated navigator to ensure that care is coordinated and overall costs are reduced.

"We've been building this bundled-care approach at Vanderbilt for several years and knew it worked to throw out traditional payment rules and simply focus on patient-centered care," said C.J. Stimson, MD, CMO of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Employee Health Plans and senior vice president of value transformation. "Nonetheless, the success we saw with Metro Nashville Public Schools in its very first year is astounding. This is a model that benefits every person involved."



The public school system realized its first-year savings through the MyMaternityHealth bundle, which covers prenatal, delivery and postnatal care. The public school system now offers eight different bundled-care programs with Vanderbilt Health.