Bronson Health lauded for cancer care fundraising

The Bronson Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare, has been recognized for its fundraising efforts after it exceeded a number of targets.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals' West Michigan chapter awarded the hospital foundation its 2022 Award for Excellence in Fundraising after it raised $10.4 million for Bronson’s regional cancer care program, exceeding its goal by 30 percent.

In addition, the foundation was credited for the formation of a COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, which raised more than $2.2 million to assist employees in areas such as childcare as well as contributing to facility upgrades, patient support and medical equipment during the pandemic.

In August, the hospital group received Epic gold star level 10 status, the highest level attainable for the patient experience ranking system and currently given to only 4 percent of the nation's healthcare systems.