BCBS of Massachusetts to pay for new nonsurgical treatment for knee, low back pain

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts debuted a pilot program for covering a new noninvasive treatment for knee and low back pain, the insurer said Jan. 23.

Under the pilot, eligible BCBS of Massachusetts members with knee and low back pain can use a foot-worn biomechanical device called AposTherapy to treat their symptoms. The foot-worn shoe device is to be used in conjunction with several physical therapy visits to prevent the need for knee surgery.



The shoe is approved by the FDA for patients with osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions like hip pain. BCBS of Massachusetts members will wear the shoe for about an hour every day.



More articles on healthcare finance:

Bon Secours to close Kentucky hospital, affecting 1,000 employees

Trump 'going to look' at Medicare cuts

Los Angeles hospital closes after purchase deal falls through

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.