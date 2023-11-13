Baystate Health goes cashless

Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health went cashless Oct. 1, according to an Oct. 25 report from The Republican.

The cashless payment system went into effect at all Baystate hospitals, medical practices, patient care settings, retail pharmacy locations and cafes and cafeterias, according to the report.

Health system officials said in a statement that the change will not impede care.

"Transitioning to a cashless system improves efficiency by streamlining the payment process and enhances security by reducing the risk of theft and human error," Baystate's statement said. "No patient will ever be turned away from care. Arrangements can be made to complete payment after care is delivered, even for those who do not have access to a debit card, credit card or checking account."

The health system said alternative payment methods are available for patients who do not have access to credit cards or a bank account, according to the report. Those include kiosks to transfer cash to a card that can be used for payment.