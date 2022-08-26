Bassett Medical Center receives $82M grant to expand access to care

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Medical Center has received an $82 million donation from the Scriven Foundation.

The funds will be used for improving salaries, benefits and retirement for practitioners to help with recruiting and retaining staff, according to an Aug. 25 Bassett Healthcare Network news release. The hospital will also use the grant to help employees access child care and affordable housing.

Mentorship with local nursing schools, education and training programs for current staff will also be funded through the donation.

"We are deeply grateful to the Scriven Foundation and Jane Forbes Clark for their remarkable support of Bassett and the communities we serve," Tommy Ibrahim, MD, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, said in the news release. "This grant is immensely generous, and truly transformative for Bassett."