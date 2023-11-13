California hospital that filed for bankruptcy inks 2-year contract with Anthem Blue Cross

Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has signed a new two-year agreement for commercial/employer-sponsored plans with Anthem Blue Cross — the largest insurer in San Benito County, according to a Nov. 13 news release.

The new contract, which takes effect Jan. 1., allows for increases in reimbursements in years one and two of the deal. People in San Benito County insured by Anthem are able to access healthcare services at Hazel Hawkins' and its clinics in the San Benito Health Care District.

"Through the hard work of our leadership team, as well as with our counterparts at Anthem, we believe we have negotiated a contract that allows us to continue to deliver quality healthcare for the residents of San Benito County, while also improving reimbursements for that care," Hazel Hawkins Interim CEO Mary Casillas said.

The healthcare district has been soliciting proposals from buyers or future partners — to help secure access to services in a financially viable way — after declaring a fiscal state of emergency and filing for Chapter 9 bankruptcy earlier this year.