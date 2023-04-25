Ballad Health extends $30M credit line, reports Q1 operating loss of $18.5M

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health has extended a $30 million line of credit for another year, according to an April 25 filing.

While the amendment to the existing credit was agreed for a year from Sept. 28, 2022, the 21-hospital system said it did not file the news in a timely manner. Ballad Health has not drawn on the line of credit.

The health system reported an operating loss for the first quarter of $18.5 million compared to a prior year loss of $37.3 million in the same period. The operating loss for the nine-month period ending March 31 was $17.6 million compared to prior year income of $29.8 million.

​​For the nine months ended March 31, Ballad Health's days' cash on hand was 214, exceeding its obligation of a minimum of 100 days.