Average amount generally paid ratio for hospitals, broken down by state

The average amount generally paid ratio for hospitals across the U.S. is 39.4 percent, according to an analysis of 4,674 hospitals released by Hospital Pricing Specialists.

The AGP® ratio is calculated by taking the sum of all claims that have been paid by health insurers divided by the sum of the gross charges for those claims.

Based on the analysis, hospitals in Maryland have the highest AGP ratio at 81 percent and hospitals in Florida have the lowest ratio at 18.2 percent.

Here is a breakdown of the AGP® ratio in each state:

Alabama — 27.3 percent

Alaska — 58.2 percent

Arizona — 22.4 percent

Arkansas — 32.2 percent

California — 28.2 percent

Colorado — 40.6 percent

Connecticut — 36 percent

Delaware — 35.6 percent

District of Columbia — 31.9 percent

Florida — 18.2 percent

Georgia — 30.7 percent

Hawaii — 49.9 percent

Idaho — 52.3 percent

Illinois — 32 percent

Indiana — 32.3 percent

Iowa — 50.5 percent

Kansas — 50 percent

Kentucky — 29.6 percent

Louisiana — 33.3 percent

Maine — 48.5 percent

Maryland — 81 percent

Massachusetts — 41.4 percent

Michigan — 38.2 percent

Minnesota — 53.7 percent

Mississippi — 37.9 percent

Missouri — 33.2 percent

Montana — 67 percent

Nebraska — 62.1 percent

Nevada — 28.7 percent

New Hampshire — 42 percent

New Jersey — 19.1 percent

New Mexico — 32.8 percent

New York — 35.9 percent

North Carolina — 30.3 percent

North Dakota — 69.8 percent

Ohio — 31.1 percent

Oklahoma — 34 percent

Oregon — 46.7 percent

Pennsylvania — 27.1 percent

Rhode Island — 31.4 percent

South Carolina — 26.5 percent

South Dakota — 55.8 percent

Tennessee — 22.6 percent

Texas — 27.2 percent

Utah — 46.8 percent

Vermont — 42.9 percent

Virginia — 28.8 percent

Washington — 39.5 percent

West Virginia — 39.8 percent

Wisconsin — 43.3 percent

Wyoming — 54.5 percent