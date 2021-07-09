Average amount generally paid ratio for hospitals, broken down by state

The average amount generally paid ratio for hospitals across the U.S. is 39.4 percent, according to an analysis of 4,674 hospitals released by Hospital Pricing Specialists.
The AGP® ratio is calculated by taking the sum of all claims that have been paid by health insurers divided by the sum of the gross charges for those claims.
Based on the analysis, hospitals in Maryland have the highest AGP ratio at 81 percent and hospitals in Florida have the lowest ratio at 18.2 percent.
Here is a breakdown of the AGP® ratio in each state:
Alabama — 27.3 percent
Alaska — 58.2 percent
Arizona — 22.4 percent
Arkansas — 32.2 percent
California — 28.2 percent
Colorado — 40.6 percent
Connecticut — 36 percent
Delaware — 35.6 percent
District of Columbia — 31.9 percent
Florida — 18.2 percent
Georgia — 30.7 percent
Hawaii — 49.9 percent
Idaho — 52.3 percent
Illinois — 32 percent
Indiana — 32.3 percent
Iowa — 50.5 percent
Kansas — 50 percent
Kentucky — 29.6 percent
Louisiana — 33.3 percent
Maine — 48.5 percent
Maryland — 81 percent
Massachusetts — 41.4 percent
Michigan — 38.2 percent
Minnesota — 53.7 percent
Mississippi — 37.9 percent
Missouri — 33.2 percent
Montana — 67 percent
Nebraska — 62.1 percent
Nevada — 28.7 percent
New Hampshire — 42 percent
New Jersey — 19.1 percent
New Mexico — 32.8 percent
New York — 35.9 percent
North Carolina — 30.3 percent
North Dakota — 69.8 percent
Ohio — 31.1 percent
Oklahoma — 34 percent
Oregon — 46.7 percent
Pennsylvania — 27.1 percent
Rhode Island — 31.4 percent
South Carolina — 26.5 percent
South Dakota — 55.8 percent
Tennessee — 22.6 percent
Texas — 27.2 percent
Utah — 46.8 percent
Vermont — 42.9 percent
Virginia — 28.8 percent
Washington — 39.5 percent
West Virginia — 39.8 percent
Wisconsin — 43.3 percent
Wyoming — 54.5 percent