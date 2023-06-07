At-home care company taps former Lifepoint exec as CFO

At-home care company Spiras Health named former vice president of population health for Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, Ashley Thaxton White, as its CFO.

In addition to roles at Lifepoint, Ms. White served at UnitedHealthcare and Humana. Ms. White was at Lifepoint from September 2019 to May 2023, according to her LinkedIn.

"As the healthcare landscape shifts aggressively toward value-based models leveraging home-based care, those who can innovate and execute will drive demonstrable results," Spiras CEO Scott Bowers said in the June 6 Spiras news release. "Ashley adds the necessary financial and analytics rigor, experience and leadership skills to deliver on our clinical model for serving the complex, chronically ill population."

Spiras provides at-home care services to patients with chronic and complex needs.