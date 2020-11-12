AMA releases 2 COVID-19 vaccine codes

Updated billing codes are now available for providers to report their use of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.

The American Medical Association worked with the CDC to update its Current Procedural Terminology set to include codes for two COVID-19 vaccines, as well as administration codes for each vaccine. Find specific administration codes here.

The new codes and long descriptors for the vaccines are:

91300: COVID-19 vaccine with mRNA-LNP, spike protein, preservative free, 0.3 mL dosage, diluent reconstituted, for intramuscular use

91301: COVID-19 vaccine with mRNA-LNP, spike protein, preservative free, 0.5 mL dosage, for intramuscular use

The AMA said the two codes clinically distinguish each vaccine for better tracking, reporting and analysis. The organization released the codes before a vaccine is available so healthcare facilities could promptly update their EHRs.

