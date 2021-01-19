AMA adds CPT codes for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The American Medical Association on Jan. 19 published three Current Procedural Terminology codes for the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson.

The codes allow for better tracking and data reporting by distinguishing the vaccine from others.The AMA published the new CPT codes so that electronic systems throughout the country can be prepared should Johnson & Johnson's vaccine receive the FDA's emergency use authorization soon.

The new Category I CPT code for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is 91303. The vaccine was also issued a vaccine administration CPT code that is specific to its one-dose immunization schedule, and it is 0031A.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine candidate joins three other COVID-19 vaccines that have their own CPT codes. The AMA issued CPT codes for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Nov. 10, and AstraZeneca was issued new codes Dec. 17.

