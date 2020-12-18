AMA adds CPT codes for AstraZeneca vaccine

The American Medical Association on Dec. 17 published three Current Procedural Terminology codes for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

The codes distinguish the vaccine from others, allowing for better tracking and data reporting.The AMA published the new CPT codes so that electronic systems throughout the country can be prepared should AstraZeneca's vaccine receive the FDA's emergency use authorization.

The new Category I CPT code for AstraZeneca's vaccine is 91302. The code for its first dose is 0021A, and the second dose's code is 0022A.

AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate joins two other COVID-19 vaccines that have their own CPT codes; the AMA issued CPT codes for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Nov. 10.

More articles on healthcare finance:

1 in 3 would defer COVID-19 care to avoid medical bills, survey finds

Healthcare spending hits $3.8 trillion: 8 things to know

California loses $200M in federal funding for requiring that insurers cover abortions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.