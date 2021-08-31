Akron Children's, CareSource launch ACO

Health plan CareSource and Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital are partnering on an ACO, the hospital said Aug. 30.

The ACO, set to launch Oct. 1, will focus on improving health outcomes for about 100,000 children who have Medicaid coverage through CareSource. CareSource is Ohio's largest managed care provider.

Under the program, Akron Children's will manage care through a new company called the Akron Children's Health Collaborative. The organization will focus on preventive care and access.



"CareSource has successfully partnered with other children's hospitals in Ohio, and Akron Children's believes this model will be a win-win for our patients and providers of care to children in northeast Ohio as well," Grace Wakulchik, president and CEO of Akron Children's Hospital, said in a news release.