AHA political arm falls victim to more than $12K fraud

The political action committee of the American Hospital Association said it had fallen victim to potential fraud totaling over $12,000 after fake checks were written on its behalf.

In a Nov. 7 follow-up letter obtained by Becker's, AHA PAC Treasurer Melinda Hatton told federal officials about the two checks written under the name Wendy Naylor with an address in Florida. The fake checks were originally discovered by the AHA in August.

Both checks, one for $5,000 and the other for $7,650, were written using AHA routing and account numbers but were not written on committee check stock, the letter said. While the funds from the $5,000 check were returned, the $7,650 from the second check remains unrecovered.

The AHA audited the accounts of its political committee back to January 2021 as a result of the fraud and found no other examples, Ms. Hatton said in the letter. Nobody within the AHA is suspected of involvement in the fraud, she added.