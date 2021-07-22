9 numbers that show the reach of R1 RCM

Here are nine quick notes that show the reach of R1 RCM, a revenue cycle management company serving hospitals, health systems and physician groups across the U.S.

1. R1 has more than 900 clients nationwide, serving more than 27,000 providers.

2. The revenue cycle company has more than 20,000 employees.

3. R1 has 16 years of experience partnering with health systems.

4. The company has more than $40 billion of net patient revenue under management across care settings.

5. In the first quarter of 2021, R1 recorded revenue of $342.6 million, up 6.9 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

6. R1's net income was $25.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, up 41.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.