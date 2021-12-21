9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) seeks a director of billing and enrollment services.

2. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) seeks an IT and revenue cycle manager.

3. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.) seeks a patient financial supervisor center.

4. Mass General Brigham (Boston) seeks a collections supervisor.

5. Novant Health (Winston Salem, N.C.) seeks a revenue integrity specialist.

6. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks an insurance accounts receivable specialist.

7. Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandria, La.) seeks an assistant director of patient access.

8. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.

9. Swedish Health Services (Seattle) seeks a charge capture and revenue integrity analyst.