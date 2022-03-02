8 recent CMS moves

CMS recently took actions to update programs, cut payments and more. Here are eight CMS moves in February, as reported on by Becker's.

1. CMS to reweigh MIPS data for some physicians

CMS reopened the Merit-based Incentive Payment System automatic extreme and uncontrollable circumstances application for groups, virtual groups and Alternative Payment Model entities through March 31.

2. CMS gives ACO model a makeover: 7 things to know

In an effort to improve health equity, CMS has changed to the Global and Professional Direct Contracting model after receiving stakeholder feedback, it said Feb. 24.

3. CMS ends ACO track in rural payment model

CMS said Feb. 22 it is ending the ACO Transformation Track in the Community Health Access and Rural Transformation Model.

4. CMS creates billing codes for treatment found effective against omicron

CMS released its Medicare payment codes for administering an antibody treatment found effective against the COVID-19 omicron variant.

5. 342 hospitals have received price transparency noncompliance notices from CMS

CMS has sent about 342 warning notices to hospitals that have been found noncompliant with price transparency regulations since the rule went into effect Jan. 1, 2021, CMS told Becker's on Feb. 18.

6. A layoff list, expired medicine, neglected patients: Illinois hospital loses Medicare contract

CMS surveyors visited Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital four times in the last two months of 2021 before terminating the hospital's Medicare contract in January.

7. 38 top-rated hospitals hit with Medicare penalties

CMS will trim 764 hospitals' Medicare payments in fiscal year 2022 for having the highest rates of patient injuries and infections. Thirty-eight of those hospitals are simultaneously ranked as the best in the country by CMS, according to Kaiser Health News.

8. CMS cuts payments to 764 hospitals over patient complications

CMS will trim 764 hospitals' Medicare payments in fiscal year 2022 for having the highest rates of patient injuries and infections, according to Advisory Board.