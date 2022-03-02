CMS to reweigh MIPS data for some physicians

CMS reopened the Merit-based Incentive Payment System automatic extreme and uncontrollable circumstances application for groups, virtual groups and Alternative Payment Model entities through March 31.

The program was created to provide relief for clinicians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a March 1 news release.

Applications that are received between now and March 31 won't override previously submitted data, according to CMS.

The listserv will review groups and virtual groups that haven't submitted data, groups and virtual groups that have submitted data, and APM entities.

