7 RCM headlines to know from June

From HFMA naming its 2023 MAP Awards winners to an RCM firm closing that 489,830 patients were affected by a third-party data breach, here are seven revenue cycle management headlines to know from June:

1. The Healthcare Financial Management Association awarded 15 providers the 2023 MAP Award for high performance in revenue cycle.

2. Five revenue cycle leaders shared with Becker's their thoughts on how to attract and retain talent amid workforce shifts and strict budgets.

3. Janus tapped former FinThrive executive Tammie Jackson to serve as chief revenue officer. She was chairwoman of the Healthcare Financial Management Association's board of directors for 2021 to 2022.

4. Olive AI sold its business intelligence line to health data platform BurstIQ as it narrows its focus to revenue cycle management.

5. Healthcare revenue cycle management firm Intellihartx disclosed that 489,830 patients were affected by a third-party data breach involving a file transfer software called GoAnywhere from third-party vendor Fortra.

6. A survey by Black Book Research compiled the highest-rated end-to-end RCM software and services and end-to-end outsourcing vendors..

7. Spending on end-to-end revenue cycle optimization was up 17 percent on average in the post-pandemic period, and the trend is expected to continue through 2028, according to a survey by Black Book Research.