Best end-to-end RCM outsourcing vendors for 2023, per Black Book

Here are the highest rated end-to-end revenue cycle management outsourcing vendors for 2023, according to a survey of healthcare financial leaders conducted by Black Book Research.

There were 486 hospitals and inpatient organizations and 5,091 physician practices represented in the survey, which was conducted between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023, according to a June 8 Black Book news release. Two hundred and eleven vendors in all had RCM products and outsourced services evaluated.

Hospital chains, systems, corporations, integrated delivery networks and corporation

Ensemble Health Partners

Hospitals with 101+ beds

Ensemble Health Partners

Hospitals with under 100 beds

AGS Health

Large physician practices and groups

Change Healthcare

Small physician practices

AdvanceMed