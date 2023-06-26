HFMA recognizes 15 providers for revenue cycle performance

The Healthcare Financial Management Association awarded 15 providers the 2023 MAP Award for high performance in revenue cycle.

An integrated delivery system, four hospital systems, three individual hospitals, two critical access hospitals and five physician practices were recognized by HFMA, according to a June 25 news release from the organization.

The MAP Award recognizes providers that have excelled in meeting industry standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implemented best practices embodied in HFMA's Healthcare Dollars & Sense initiatives, focused their efforts on improving price transparency and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction, according to the release. Recipients are also industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues.

The awards were presented June 25 at the HFMA Annual Conference.

The 2023 MAP Award recipients are:

Integrated delivery system

Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.)

Hospital systems

Ballad Heath (Johnson City, Tenn.)

Covenant Health (Tewksbury, Mass.)

OhioHealth (Columbus)

ThedaCare (Neenah, Wis.)

Individual hospitals

Christus St. Michael Health System (Texarkana, Texas)

Liberty (Mo.) Hospital

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

Critical access hospitals

Henry County Health Center (Mount Pleasant, Iowa)

Van Diest Medical Center (Webster City, Iowa)

Physician practices

Alo/Avance Care (Durham, N.C.)

ENT and Allergy Associates (Terrytown, N.Y.)

Graves-Gilbert Clinic (Bowling Green, Ky.)

Heart and Vascular Care (Cumming, Ga.)

State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (Johnson City, Tenn.)