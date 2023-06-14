Olive AI unloads business intelligence, will focus on health system RCM

Olive AI has sold its business intelligence line to health data platform BurstIQ as it narrows its focus to revenue cycle management.

The healthcare artificial intelligence company previously unloaded its utilization management business as it said it plans to concentrate on health system RCM. BurstIQ renamed the solution LifeGraph Intelligence.

"We are thrilled to add Olive's business intelligence solution to our portfolio, allowing organizations to see and leverage their data in exciting new ways," said Frank Ricotta, Founder and CEO of BurstIQ, in a June 13 news release. "In the future, we plan to enhance LifeGraph Intelligence to address crucial healthcare challenges such as total cost of care reduction, quality measure reporting, clinical trial matching, and supply chain management."

According to a recent Pitchbook report, Olive AI has raised $851.8 million, more than any U.S. health IT company to date.